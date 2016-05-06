FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento Therapeutics board to replace CEO
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Cadiz slumps as California eyes Mojave Desert water project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento Therapeutics board to replace CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Wildcat Capital Management LLC:

* Wildcat Capital issues letter to board of Sorrento Therapeutics

* Calls on Sorrento board to replace CEO

* Wildcat Capital says letter also calls for appointment of three Wildcat nominees to board to lead a special committee

* Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento board to terminate financing transactions and initiate a sale process for company

* Wildcat Capital calls upon Sorrento board to meet Wildcat’s demands or to immediately resign and allow another slate of directors to effect such actions

* Wildcat Capital says its clients hold an ownership stake of 6.5 percent of common stock of Sorrento Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Wildcat Capital Management LLC] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.