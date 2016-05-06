BRIEF-Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento Therapeutics board to replace CEO

May 6 (Reuters) - Wildcat Capital Management LLC:

* Wildcat Capital issues letter to board of Sorrento Therapeutics

* Calls on Sorrento board to replace CEO

* Wildcat Capital says letter also calls for appointment of three Wildcat nominees to board to lead a special committee

* Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento board to terminate financing transactions and initiate a sale process for company

* Wildcat Capital calls upon Sorrento board to meet Wildcat’s demands or to immediately resign and allow another slate of directors to effect such actions

* Wildcat Capital says its clients hold an ownership stake of 6.5 percent of common stock of Sorrento Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Wildcat Capital Management LLC] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)