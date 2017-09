May 6 (Reuters) -

* TCI, the hedge fund run by Chris Hohn , launches activist campaign against Volkswagen - FT

* TCI has built up a 1.2 bln euros stake in Volkswagen, written to management and supervisory boards demanding reform of executive pay - FT Source text (bit.ly/1TMAbyy) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)