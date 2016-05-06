BRIEF-S&P revises Turkey's sovereign credit outlook to stable; rating BB+

May 6 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is BB+

* Stable outlook reflects balance between resilience of Turkish economy, modest fiscal deficits against regional, domestic risks

* Turkish economy resilient to challenges posed by electoral calendar, end of peace process with Kurdish militants, heightened regional instability

* Expect heightened political uncertainty in 2015 to spill over into 2016, and this could also dampen economic growth prospects this year

* Implementation of medium-term economic program for 2016-2018 is likely to stall in 2016

* Project real GDP to grow by 3.4% in 2016, slowing compared with 4% growth in 2015, despite government’s 30% increase in minimum wage

* Uncertain global economic environment, particularly possible reversal in low U.S. interest rates could raise real interest rates