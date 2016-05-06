FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P revises Turkey's sovereign credit outlook to stable; rating BB+
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P revises Turkey's sovereign credit outlook to stable; rating BB+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is BB+

* Stable outlook reflects balance between resilience of Turkish economy, modest fiscal deficits against regional, domestic risks

* Turkish economy resilient to challenges posed by electoral calendar, end of peace process with Kurdish militants, heightened regional instability

* Expect heightened political uncertainty in 2015 to spill over into 2016, and this could also dampen economic growth prospects this year

* Implementation of medium-term economic program for 2016-2018 is likely to stall in 2016

* Project real GDP to grow by 3.4% in 2016, slowing compared with 4% growth in 2015, despite government’s 30% increase in minimum wage

* Uncertain global economic environment, particularly possible reversal in low U.S. interest rates could raise real interest rates Source text - (bit.ly/1T4TqGN)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.