#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA US recalls some U.S.-market midsize crossover vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC

* Company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents

* Investigation found some lines carrying power-steering fluid may leak at engine start-up, when the vehicle is subject to extreme cold

* Recalling an estimated 10,944 U.S.-market midsize crossover vehicles equipped with optional block heaters

* Affected are certain model-year 2009-2016 Dodge journey vehicles; an estimated 187,436 vehicles in Canada are also subject to this recall Source (bit.ly/270RDH5) Further company coverage:

