BRIEF-Aeropostale says bankruptcy court approved to draw $100 mln
May 6, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeropostale says bankruptcy court approved to draw $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Aeropostale Inc

* On may 5, 2016, bankruptcy court granted approval to company to draw $100 million in interim financing from dip financing - sec filing

* Will incur pre-tax restructuring and impairment charges related totaling approximately $60 million to $70 million through Q2 of fiscal 2016

* An estimated $14 million to $16 million of charges relate to fixed asset impairments are expected to be recorded during Q1 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

