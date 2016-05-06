FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway became aware one of its units made sales through third-party distributor to customers in Iran
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway became aware one of its units made sales through third-party distributor to customers in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway

* Management recently became aware that one of co’s foreign subsidiaries made sales through a third-party distributor to customers in iran

* Total net income attributable to sales to iran parties was approximately $2,500

* Will submit further information to ofac and bis after completing internal investigation that co is conducting with assistance of outside counsel

* Total revenues to unit from sales to iran parties, which took place from june 2013 through november 2015, were about $45,000

* Co's unit has stopped all shipments to iran parties, and unit does not intend to engage in other dealings with the iran parties - sec filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UFN4gr Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.