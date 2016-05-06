FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Code Rebel acknowledges SEC's suspension of trading
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Code Rebel acknowledges SEC's suspension of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Code Rebel Corp

* Code Rebel acknowledges securities and exchange commission’s suspension of trading

* SEC questioned accuracy of statements in forms 10-Q for quarters ended June 30 and September 30, form 10-k for year ending Dec 31

* Action was taken because of questions regarding accuracy of statements in some of its filings with the SEC

* Not received any communication from SEC regarding accuracy of its financial statements

* Code Rebel continues to believe that its SEC reports are accurate in all material respects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
