May 9 (Reuters) - Biglari Holdings Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $41.16

* Reported investment partnership gains of $79 million during the quarter versus $23 million last year

* Qtrly revenue $208.2 million versus $205.8 million Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1SYgtkw )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)