BRIEF-Gaw Capital Partners plans $400 mln in Japanese investments - Nikkei
May 6, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gaw Capital Partners plans $400 mln in Japanese investments - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) -

* Gaw Capital Partners plans surge of investment in Japanese hotels, commercial buildings and other real estate over next two years - Nikkei

* Gaw Capital Partners sees Japan as critical market, will spend $300 mln to $400 mln on property in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya areas by 2017 - Nikkei

* Gaw Capital Partners plans $1.5 Bln - $2 Bln investment in Asia over next three years, With $800 Mln - $1 Bln for real estate on Chinese mainland - Nikkei

* Gaw Capital Partners also plans to spend around $100 mln to renovate Pacific Century Place in Beijing - Nikkei (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

