BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector: IND application for new clinical study is open with FDA
May 9, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector: IND application for new clinical study is open with FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Nordic Nanovector announces that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a new Phase 1 clinical study of Betalutin in a second non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) indication is now open with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

* Plans to investigate Betalutin in relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients who are ineligible for stem cell transplant

* The Phase 1 dose-finding study (Lymrit 37-05) has a classical 3+3 dose-escalation design and is expected to enrol up to 24 patients in the US and Europe

* Now expects the first DLBCL patient to be enrolled and treated in 2H 2016 compared to 1H 2016 as previously communicated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

