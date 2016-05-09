FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Korian announces proposed acquisition in Belgium
May 9, 2016

BRIEF-Korian announces proposed acquisition in Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Korian :

* Korian announces a proposed acquisition in Belgium

* Announced signing of proposed acquisition of Belgian group, Foyer de Lork

* As part of transaction, Korian expects to retain ownership of 4 facilities while other facilities in network would be sold

* This transaction will be financed with cash from Korian and available bank credit lines

* Transaction is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
