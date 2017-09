May 9 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Skouries technical study approved, construction to recommence

* Hellas gold , greek subsidiary of Eldorado , received approval from Greece’s ministry for updated technical study for Skouries project

* Hellas gold , greek subsidiary of Eldorado , received approval from Greece's ministry for updated technical study for Skouries project

* Approval enables hellas gold to recommence construction activities at skouries project site