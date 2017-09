May 9 (Reuters) - SE Swiss Estates AG :

* FY profit before taxes was 2.597 million Swiss francs ($2.67 million) (1.104 million Swiss francs year ago) and net profit of 2.255 million francs (previous year loss of 12,000 francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)