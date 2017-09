May 9 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :

* Novacyt announces clinical trial collaboration with the St. Stephen’s AIDS Trust to expand potential market opportunities of its core NOVAprep technology

* Novacyt has signed a five year master clinical trial agreement with the St Stephen`s AIDS Trust which is linked to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and Imperial College London