BRIEF-Telenor's deputy chairman Dangeard to step down

May 9 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor’s nomination committee has put forward a proposal that Jacob Aqraou (43) and Siri Beate Hatlen (59) are elected as new members of board of directors of Telenor

* Proposed candidates will succeed deputy board chairman Frank Dangeard and Marit Vaagen, who have requested to be relieved from the board of directors

* In addition Burckhard Bergmann has asked to be relieved of his duty as director

* Nomination committee is considering proposing election of a new director to replace Burckhard Bergman

* Burckhard Bergmann (73), Frank Dangeard (58) and Marit Vaagen (48) have served on board since 2008, 2011 and 2013, respectively

* Members of the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA are proposed by the Nomination Committee and elected by the Corporate Assembly. The Corporate Assembly meets on 11 May 2016, after the Annual General Meeting, and will then decide on the two proposed candidates