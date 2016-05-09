FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems Q1 EBIT up 2 pct at 4.9 million euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 9, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems Q1 EBIT up 2 pct at 4.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Q1 EBIT increased by 2 pct from 4.8 million euros to 4.9 million euros ($5.58 million)

* Q1 revenues 48.829 million euros versus 46.719 million euros year ago

* Q1 net earnings attributable to shareholders of Pankl Group amounted to 3.7 million euros or 1.19 euros per share (2015 Q1: 3.7 million euros or 1.18 euros per share)

* In total, we anticipate satisfactory results for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.