May 9 (Reuters) - Facephi Biometria SA :

* 4-month EBITDA at the end of April at 819,000 euros ($935,052)

* 4-month revenue at the end of April at 1.3 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1ZvF40M

($1 = 0.8759 euros)