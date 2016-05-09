FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greggs 18 weeks to May 7 underlying sales up 3.7 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Greggs 18 weeks to May 7 underlying sales up 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc

* Trading update ffor 18 weeks to May 7

* Total sales up 5.7% in first 18 weeks of 2016 (2015: 5.9%)

* Company-Managed shop like-for-like sales in first 18 weeks up 3.7% (2015 comparator period: 6.0%)

* We have made a good start to year

* Input cost inflation remains low despite increased wage costs

* Has a strong pipeline of product initiatives and plans to invest in shops and supply chain

* We expect to make progress in line with our previous expectations

* Consultation on supply chain investment proposals progressing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
