BRIEF-Greggs 18 weeks to May 7 underlying sales up 3.7 pct

May 9 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc

* Trading update ffor 18 weeks to May 7

* Total sales up 5.7% in first 18 weeks of 2016 (2015: 5.9%)

* Company-Managed shop like-for-like sales in first 18 weeks up 3.7% (2015 comparator period: 6.0%)

* We have made a good start to year

* Input cost inflation remains low despite increased wage costs

* Has a strong pipeline of product initiatives and plans to invest in shops and supply chain

* We expect to make progress in line with our previous expectations

* Consultation on supply chain investment proposals progressing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)