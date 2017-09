May 9 (Reuters) - Pantaleon Entertainment AG :

* FY income from ordinary business activities up 156 percent to 20.3 million euros ($23.12 million)(2014: 7.9 million euros)

* Company achieved in FY an operating profit from ordinary business activities (adjusted EBT) amounting to 0.1 million euros compared to -0.3 million euros in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)