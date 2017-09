May 9 (Reuters) - Media 6 SA :

* Q2 revenue 18.8 million euros ($21.42 million) versus 16.8 million euros year ago

* Current order book confirms an improving trend for activity in H2 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1ULBVun Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)