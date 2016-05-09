FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sygnis plans to acquire Expedeon Holdings Ltd
May 9, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sygnis plans to acquire Expedeon Holdings Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* Plans to acquire profitable proteomics player Expedeon Holdings Ltd

* Combined 2016 pro-forma revenues to exceed 5 million euros ($5.7 million)

* Planned capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 20.5 million shares

* Expected proceeds of up to 5 million euros to cover additional cash payment to expedeon shareholders and transaction-related expenses

* New shares not subscribed will be offered to expedeon shareholders as contribution in kind in exchange for expedeon shares Source text: bit.ly/1WjJZo0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
