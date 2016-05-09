FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2016 / 10:37 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment posts Q1 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $113.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Reiterates its prior guidance for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $112.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire emerging markets communications

* Under agreement, GEE will pay $550 million for EMC

* EMC shareholders will receive $30 million in cash and 6.6 million shares of gee stock at closing and another $25 million in 2017

* Combined company expected to generate pro forma revenue of $660-690 million in 2016

* Dave Davis, chief executive officer of GEE, will be CEO of combined company

* Annual synergies from deal expected to reach $40 million

* Abel Avellan, chief executive officer of EMC, is expected to serve as GEE’s president and chief strategy officer

* As result of deal, Abry Partners will buy equity position in GEE and right to nominate member to GEE's board of directors Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1QWg5gV )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

