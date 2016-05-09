FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ilkka-Yhtymä Q1 operating profit decreases to EUR 0.7 mln
#Publishing
May 9, 2016 / 10:07 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ilkka-Yhtymä Q1 operating profit decreases to EUR 0.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 9.7 million euros ($11.06 million) versus 10.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 0.7 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* 2016 net sales are estimated to remain almost at 2015 level

* 2016 operating profit from group’s own operations, excluding non-recurring items and share of Alma Media’s and other associated companies’ results, is expected to fall slightly Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
