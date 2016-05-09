FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ExactEarth enters partnership agreement with EV Image Inc
May 9, 2016 / 11:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ExactEarth enters partnership agreement with EV Image Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - ExactEarth Ltd

* Has entered into a partnership agreement with EV Image Inc

* Under terms subsidiary will have exclusive rights to distribute exactEarth’s advanced satellite AIS services in China

* Rights in selected market segments to distribute co’s advanced satellite AIS services in China for a 6-year period, beginning in May 2016

* EV image will pay exactEarth a base amount of USD $8.5 million over agreement’s six-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

