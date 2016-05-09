BRIEF-ExactEarth enters partnership agreement with EV Image Inc

May 9 (Reuters) - ExactEarth Ltd
* Has entered into a partnership agreement with EV Image Inc
* Under terms subsidiary will have exclusive rights to distribute exactEarth’s advanced satellite AIS services in China
* Rights in selected market segments to distribute co’s advanced satellite AIS services in China for a 6-year period, beginning in May 2016
* EV image will pay exactEarth a base amount of USD $8.5 million over agreement’s six-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)