May 9 (Reuters) - New Mauritius Hotels Ltd :

* Quarter ended March 2016 total revenue of 2.68 billion rupees versus 2.53 billion rupees year ago

* Qtrly profit before tax of 122.0 million rupees versus 282.9 million rupees year ago

* Says group expects growth in operational performance to continue for rest of financial year