May 9 (Reuters) - Container Store Group Inc :

* Melissa Reiff, current president and coo, will become retailer’s chief executive officer

* Jodi Taylor, chief financial officer, will add chief administrative officer responsibility to current role

* Hanges will be effective July 1, 2016

* Melissa Collins will assume role of chief marketing officer