May 9 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp :

* Appoints Monty Sauder, director of business, small-medium business; joins sprint most recently from t-mobile

* Appoints Russell Heder, director of sales, retail and Mike Mccauley, director of sales, indirect distribution Source text for Eikon: