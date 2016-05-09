BRIEF-Epizyme to work with Lymphoma Study Association

May 9 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme announces collaboration with Lymphoma Study Association to evaluate combination of Tazemetostat with R-Chop in front-line Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

* Phase 1B/2 trial will be jointly conducted with Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation (LYSARC), operational arm of LYSA

* Company has announced plans to initiate additional clinical evaluations of Tazemetostat in 2016

* Open-Label, clinical study will be sponsored by LYSARC and conducted at multiple sites in france

* Epizyme and LYSARC jointly designed study, which is expected to begin enrolling patients mid-year