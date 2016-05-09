FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Epizyme to work with Lymphoma Study Association
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 10:47 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epizyme to work with Lymphoma Study Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme announces collaboration with Lymphoma Study Association to evaluate combination of Tazemetostat with R-Chop in front-line Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

* Phase 1B/2 trial will be jointly conducted with Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation (LYSARC), operational arm of LYSA

* Company has announced plans to initiate additional clinical evaluations of Tazemetostat in 2016

* Open-Label, clinical study will be sponsored by LYSARC and conducted at multiple sites in france

* Epizyme and LYSARC jointly designed study, which is expected to begin enrolling patients mid-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.