May 9 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global Eagle announces strong first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly shr loss 0.03

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $470 mln to $490 mln

* Q1 revenue $113.8 mln vs I/B/E/S view $112.3 mln

* Announced a transformative agreement to acquire EMC, a leader in network services for maritime and mobility, for $550 mln