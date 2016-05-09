FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intrepid says idling Wst facility to result in Q2 pre-tax charges of $1 mln-$3 mln
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intrepid says idling Wst facility to result in Q2 pre-tax charges of $1 mln-$3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Intrepid Potash Inc

* Estimate that idling west facility will result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $1 million to $3 million

* Expect to record charge in q2 of 2016

* Expect that benefits will result in future cash expenditures of $1 million to $3 million

* Facility’s operations have become less profitable in recent months as oversupply, foreign competition in u.s. Potash market hit prices

* Credit facility amendment permanently reduces aggregate borrowing capacity from $85 million to $8 million

* Credit facility amendment provides that the maturity date for the credit facility is the earliest of july 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1XgPLpo) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.