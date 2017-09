May 9 (Reuters) - TPG Capital Management LP

* TPG closes TPG Partners VII at $10.5 billion

* Fund raised $10.5 billion in commitments, including $400 million from TPG and its personnel

* TPG Partners VII has so far invested $2.1 billion in six cos, including Cirque Du Soleil,Cushman & Wakefield, Ellucian, Enlink, Life Time Fitness, Poundworld