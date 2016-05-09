FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opko Health unit and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care enter into development and license deal
May 9, 2016 / 12:47 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opko Health unit and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care enter into development and license deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Opko Health Inc :

* Co’s unit and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Pharma entered into development and license deal for development and marketing of Rayaldee

* Under terms, eirgen granted to vfmcrp an exclusive license in territory in field to use certain eirgen patents and technology

* Eirgen will receive an initial payment of $50 million within ten business days after effective date of agreement

* As part of arrangement, cos will share responsibility for conduct of trials specified within agreed-upon development plan

* Co’s unit eirgen is also eligible to receive up to an additional aggregate amount of $232 million upon achievement of certain milestones

* Vfmcrp will be responsible for all other development costs that vfmcrp considers necessary to develop product - sec filing

* Eirgen granted to vfmcrp an exclusive option to acquire an exclusive license under certain eirgen patents

* In connection with option to buy exclusive licence, vfmcrp would pay eirgen up to additional $555 million upon achievement of milestones

* In connection with option to buy exclusive licence, vfmcrp would be obligated to pay double digit royalties on vfmcrp’s sales in us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
