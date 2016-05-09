BRIEF-Tryg mandates bond issue in the Swedish market

May 9 (Reuters) - Tryg A/S

* Says Tryg Forsikring A/S has mandated bond issue in the Swedish market

* Says has mandated Nordea and SEB as Joint Lead Managers for its forthcoming SEK denominated Solvency II compliant Tier 2 transaction

* Says expects transaction to be launched following investor presentations in Stockholm and Copenhagen on 17 and 18 May, respectively.

* Says the bond issue is part of ongoing optimisation of Tryg's capital structure.