BRIEF-Endeavour Mining says Sébastien De Montessus appointed as CEO

May 9 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp

* Endeavour announces governance changes

* Sébastien De Montessus has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Michael Beckett will remain an independent director.

* Governance changes are to take effect upon completion of annual general meeting, which is expected to be held on June 28th, 2016

* Sébastien De Montessus replaces Neil Woodyer who will be appointed non-executive chairman of board of directors