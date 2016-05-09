BRIEF-Kroger recalls broccoli raisin salad after supplier listeria concern

May 9 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co

* Kroger recalls broccoli raisin salad after supplier Listeria concern

* No customer illnesses have been reported to date.

* Says recalling salad because supplier indicated sunflower kernels included in package may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes

* Recalling kroger broccoli raisin salad because supplier indicated sunflower kernels in package may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)