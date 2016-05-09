BRIEF-Kroger recalls broccoli raisin salad after supplier listeria concern

May 9 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co
* Kroger recalls broccoli raisin salad after supplier Listeria concern
* No customer illnesses have been reported to date.
* Says recalling salad because supplier indicated sunflower kernels included in package may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes
