May 9 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc

* Jcpenney expands major appliances to jcp.com and 500 stores nationwide

* Exceeded its ebitda expectations for q1 of fiscal 2016

* Continues to expect to achieve full year ebitda guidance of $1 billion