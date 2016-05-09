FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 2:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tyson Foods CEO on conf call- "good cattle supply around us, looks like that will continue through the rest of summer"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* CEO on conf call- “In the macro environment, consumer sentiment is strong and disposable personal income continues to rise”

* CEO - Economic optimism is driving growth in the fresh department, attractive fresh meat and poultry pricing also helping

* CEO - To launch a line of chef-inspired meal kits on amazon fresh this fall

* CEO - “Feel real good about volume growth in the back half of our year in chicken”

* CEO - “Got what looks like good supply of hogs coming our way...got good supply of cattle coming our way it looks like in 2017”

* CEO - “Done a very good job of utilizing price discovery mechanisms to take a lot of grain volatility out of our business”

* CEO - “Good cattle supply around us, looks like that will continue on through the rest of the summer”

* Ceo - Hard to say when white meat exports will resume to china

* CEO - “As we look at the (M&A) landscape, no need for us to push into a deal that doesn’t fit us strategically...we continue to look” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
