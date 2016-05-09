FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dollar General building new distribution center in Central Georgia
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dollar General building new distribution center in Central Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp :

* Dollar general building new distribution center in central georgia

* Project represents a capital investment of approximately $85 million

* New distribution center is expected to create more than 500 jobs in butts and spalding counties

* Plans to begin construction on project as early as summer 2016 with an estimated completion scheduled for summer/fall 2017

* New distribution center is expected to service more than 1,000 stores in southeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
