BRIEF-Dollar General building new distribution center in Central Georgia

May 9 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp :
* Dollar general building new distribution center in central georgia
* Project represents a capital investment of approximately $85 million
* New distribution center is expected to create more than 500 jobs in butts and spalding counties
* Plans to begin construction on project as early as summer 2016 with an estimated completion scheduled for summer/fall 2017
* New distribution center is expected to service more than 1,000 stores in southeast