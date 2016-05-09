FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AT & S Technologie eyes 10-12 pct revenue growth in 2016/17
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
May 9, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AT & S Technologie eyes 10-12 pct revenue growth in 2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - At & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

* Revenue up 14.4 percent to 762.9 million euros

* Ebitda, at 167.5 million euros, at same level as in previous year adjusted for chongqing effect: ebitda of 174.4 million euros

* Profit for year of 56.0 million euros adjusted for Chongqing effect: 67.8 million euros

* Start-Up of new plant in chongqing is satisfactory

* Outlook for financial year 2016/17 influenced by further start-up effects of Chongqing project: revenue growth of 10-12 percent, ebitda margin at 18-20 percent, additional depreciation and amortisation for project Chongqing of 40 million euros p.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.