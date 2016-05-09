BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor Plc picks Barclays as preferred broker

May 9 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Says Barclays Bank Plc has been appointed preferred broker in share buyback programme

* Says maximum total cost of shares to be purchased by company from preferred broker shall be 50 million euros

* Says minimum total cost of shares to be purchased by company from preferred broker shall be 37.5 million euros

* Says minimum maturity date shall be 15 July 2016; maximum maturity date shall be 15 September 2016