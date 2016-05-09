FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor Plc picks Barclays as preferred broker
May 9, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor Plc picks Barclays as preferred broker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Says Barclays Bank Plc has been appointed preferred broker in share buyback programme

* Says maximum total cost of shares to be purchased by company from preferred broker shall be 50 million euros

* Says minimum total cost of shares to be purchased by company from preferred broker shall be 37.5 million euros

* Says minimum maturity date shall be 15 July 2016; maximum maturity date shall be 15 September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

