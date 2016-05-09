FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals announces reprioritization of pipeline
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals announces reprioritization of pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Epirus announces reprioritization of pipeline to solely focus on biosimilars to treat rare diseases and key leadership changes

* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says amit munshi steps down as president and chief executive officer

* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says scott rocklage appointed as chief executive officer

* Elimination up to approximately 40 percent of positions in company’s workforce

* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says michael wyand named president and chief operating officer

* Steps include reallocating company’s resources to focus on development of bow080

* Epirus will suspend lead program bow015 and work to further evaluate strategic options for program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.