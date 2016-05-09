BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals announces reprioritization of pipeline

May 9 (Reuters) - Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Epirus announces reprioritization of pipeline to solely focus on biosimilars to treat rare diseases and key leadership changes

* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says amit munshi steps down as president and chief executive officer

* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says scott rocklage appointed as chief executive officer

* Elimination up to approximately 40 percent of positions in company’s workforce

* Epirus biopharmaceuticals inc says michael wyand named president and chief operating officer

* Steps include reallocating company’s resources to focus on development of bow080

* Epirus will suspend lead program bow015 and work to further evaluate strategic options for program