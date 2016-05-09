FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baxter expects to generate free cash flow of about $1.75 bln in 2020
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baxter expects to generate free cash flow of about $1.75 bln in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Company provides financial outlook for 2018 and 2020

* Expects to grow sales 3 to 4 percent on a compounded annual basis at constant currency rates from 2016 through 2018

* Expects a 2018 adjusted operating margin of 14 to 15 percent and 2018 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.10 to $2.25 per share

* Also expects free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of approximately $1.0 billion in 2018

* Expects sales to grow approximately 4 percent on a compounded annual basis at constant currency rates from 2016 to 2020

* Anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 17 to 18 percent and adjusted diluted earnings of $2.75 to $3.00 per share in 2020

* Expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $1.75 billion in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

