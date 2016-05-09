BRIEF-Chaparral Energy files for chapter 11 protection

May 9 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc

* Chaparral files for chapter 11 protection

* Objective of reducing its bondholder debt by approximately $1.2 billion

* Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel and evercore has been engaged as financial advisor to chaparral

* Opportune LLP is company’s restructuring advisor

* Also filed motions seeking authority to pay expenses associated with production operations and drilling and completion activities