BRIEF-Moody's outlines its view on China's contingent liabilities
May 10, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's outlines its view on China's contingent liabilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s outlines its view on China’s contingent liabilities

* Moody’s - Many sovereigns, including China, are exposed to contingent liability risks from the banking system and state-owned enterprise debt

* Moody’s - “Across all sectors, debt in china has increased to around 280% of GDP”

* Moody’s - In China, estimates that portion of SOE liabilities that could potentially require restructuring amounts to 20-25% of GDP

* Moody’s - Believes that without reform of state-owned enterprises in China, contingent liabilities would likely rise

Source text for Eikon: )

