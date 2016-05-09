FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics likely will shrink for the first time in 2016 - Nikkei
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics likely will shrink for the first time in 2016 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) -

* smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics likely will shrink for the first time in 2016 - Nikkei

* Nikkei survey estimates worldwide smartphone shipments of slightly more than 200 mln units for Apple, down from roughly 230 mln units in 2015 - Nikkei

* smartphone shipments worldwide forecast to reach roughly 1.5 bln units in 2016, growth of 7-8 pct for the year according to survey - Nikkei

* survey estimates that samsung is seen falling short of its 2015 total of 320 million units in smartphone shipments worldwide - Nikkei

* aggregate shipments by 10 major chinese smartphone makers, including Xiaomi,Lenovo,Zte, are estimated to be 15% up this year to 550 mln units - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1T1mU34) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

