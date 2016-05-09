FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AIG secures about $300 mln of indemnity reinsurance coverage for mortgage insurance portfolio
May 9, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AIG secures about $300 mln of indemnity reinsurance coverage for mortgage insurance portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* Secures approximately $300 million of indemnity reinsurance coverage for mortgage insurance portfolio from 2008 and earlier

* Reinsurance is on portion of united guaranty’s first-lien U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio of policies issued in 2008 and prior years

* Bellemeade Re II is funding its reinsurance obligations through issuance of three classes of amortizing notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

