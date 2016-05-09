FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capstone Turbine board adopted a net operating loss shareholder rights agreement
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine board adopted a net operating loss shareholder rights agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp

* Board adopted a net operating loss shareholder rights agreement to preserve its substantial tax assets

* As of march 31, 2015, capstone had cumulative net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $828 million

* Further expects its cumulative net operating loss carryforwards to increase as of March 31, 2016

* Ownership change would occur if stockholders that own at least 5%increased cumulative ownership by more than 50 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
