BRIEF-Fish farmer Bakkafrost's Q1 core profit beats forecast

May 10 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost

* Says Q1 operational ebit dkk 253.6 million (Reuters poll dkk 232 million)

* Bakkafrost expects to harvest 48,000 tonnes in 2016 versus q4 estimate 48,000 (Reuters poll 48,400)

* The total volumes harvested in Q1 2016 were 10,900 tonnes gutted weight (Reuters poll 10,900)

* Forecast for smolt release in 2016 is 10.4 million pieces

* Biological situation is good, and price outlook in market place is good

* Global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to decrease by 6% in volume during 2016, compared to 2015

* Market balance will be tighter in 2016, compared to 2015

* Has signed contracts covering around 63% of vap capacity for rest of 2016. This corresponds to around 25% of expected harvested volumes for rest of 2016

* Quotas for catching blue whiting in north atlantic are expected to be reduced, and therefore production of fishmeal and fish oil are most likely to reduce in volume in 2016 from relatively high volumes in 2015

* Havsbrún’s sales of fish feed in 2016 is expected to be at 80,000 tonnes

A high equity ratio with the Group's bank financing and the issuance of bonds makes Bakkafrost's financial situation strong. This enables Bakkafrost to carry out its investment plans to further focus on strengthening the Group, M&A, organic growth opportunities and fulfil its dividend policy in the future