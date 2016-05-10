FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property Q1 net income CHF 46.9 mln
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property Q1 net income CHF 46.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property Ag :

* FY 2016 EBITDA and vacancy forecast confirmed

* At end of March 2016, vacancy rate stood at 8.7 percent (end of 2015: 8.5 percent)

* Q1 net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 46.9 million Swiss francs ($48.26 million) (Q1 2015: 38.2 million francs)

* In certain geographical areas, there is a structural oversupply of office space

* During Q1 , there were no revaluations and no sales of investment properties

* Investment demand, from swiss institutional investors, for high-class commercial properties in sought-after locations remains high Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9719 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
