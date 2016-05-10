FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Galenica: Vifor Pharma licenses marketing rights to CCX168 in certain territories
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 10, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galenica: Vifor Pharma licenses marketing rights to CCX168 in certain territories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* Vifor pharma licenses marketing rights to ccx168 in certain territories: in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America and South Korea

* Chemocentryx will receive an upfront payment of $60 million in cash

* A phase 3 study of CCX168 in the treatment of AAV is expected to begin later this year

* Deal also includes a $25 million equity investment to purchase Chemocentryx common stock at a price of $7.50 per share

* Chemocentryx will be eligible to receive additional payments on the achievement of certain regulatory and sales-based milestones Source text: bit.ly/1rDSwVy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.