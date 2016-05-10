BRIEF-Galenica: Vifor Pharma licenses marketing rights to CCX168 in certain territories

May 10 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* Vifor pharma licenses marketing rights to ccx168 in certain territories: in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America and South Korea

* Chemocentryx will receive an upfront payment of $60 million in cash

* A phase 3 study of CCX168 in the treatment of AAV is expected to begin later this year

* Deal also includes a $25 million equity investment to purchase Chemocentryx common stock at a price of $7.50 per share

* Chemocentryx will be eligible to receive additional payments on the achievement of certain regulatory and sales-based milestones Source text: bit.ly/1rDSwVy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)